"I’ll fight you next" - Leon Edwards is ready to face Belal Muhammad, who he sees as "least intimidating opponent"

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is ready to take on No.2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad in his next title defense after defending his championship against both the No.1 and No.3-ranked contenders.

Muhammad has repeatedly called for a title shot, and there is increasing speculation that he will be the next challenger. 'Remember The Name' is clearly the most deserving out of all current welterweight contenders, as he's unbeaten in his last 10 bouts.

Leon Edwards recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address comments from Belal Muhammad and revealed that he's open to fighting him. The English champion also labeled Muhammad the "least intimidating person" while claiming that the surging 170-pounder should question why the promotion is seemingly hesitant in handing him a title shot.

'Rocky' wrote:

"lol belal calm down son you’re the least intimidating person in the organisation. I already told UFC I don’t mind I’ll fight you next that’s easy work. You just have to figure out why they hate you so much [face with tears of joy emoji]"

Edwards won via a unanimous decision after five solid rounds against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296. Similarly, he also completed his first title defense against the former champ Kamaru Usman by majority decision earlier this year.

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards both have the longest active streaks of undefeated fights. Muhammad has not lost in 10 bouts, while Edwards is unbeaten in his last 13 outings. The only blip in both their records is the sole matchup against each other in 2021.

That fight was ruled a no-contest after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad's eye.

Jon Jones praises Leon Edwards for latest win, offers to gift him a motorcycle

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones reached out to congratulate Leon Edwards on X after his win against their common rival Colby Covington. Jones wrote on X that he hopes to gift Edwards a motorcycle for Christmas for his stellar victory. 'Bones' wrote:

"Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one [face with smiling emoji]"

Edwards replied to Jon Jones' post with a gracious comment and joked about wanting a Rolex watch instead:

"Respect G.O.A.T it was easy work. means a lot coming from you. I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie tho"

