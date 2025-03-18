“I’ll get another win” - Superlek Kiatmoo9 looking for repeat performance in Nabil Anane rematch

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 envisions himself getting his hand raised against Thai-Algerian dynamite Nabil Anane again.

The pair lock horns for the second time on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE 172, which emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23:

"I'm confident I'll get another win over Anane at ONE 172," he told ONE Championship.

In their first encounter, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product defied the odds and toppled the six-foot-three phenom with his brutal combinations on his way to an early knockout at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Should Superlek topple the in-form Thai-Algerian in Japan, 'The Kicking Machine' will move to 140-29 in his career and extend his promotional winning run to 12-0, a streak that dates back to May 2022.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has leveled up tremendously over the years.

As such, fans should be in for another vintage display from the striking wizard when he meets Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification battle at ONE 172.

Superlek dissects epic Rodtang-Takeru main event showdown

As soon as he wraps things up against Anane, 'The Kicking Machine' will turn his attention to Rodtang and Takeru's five-round flyweight kickboxing tussle in the night's main event.

When asked about his prediction for this fight, he told members of the media during the ONE 172 press conference yesterday:

"I believe that Rodtang versus Takeru is one of the most awaited fights in history, and it's going to be five rounds this time. It's a fight between two different styles, but it's going to be a lot of hitting. So everyone, please look forward to this fight. Thank you."

