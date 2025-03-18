“One of the most awaited fights in history” - Superlek excited for Takeru-Rodtang war at ONE 172

Like most combat sports enthusiasts, two-sport and two-division ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is beaming with excitement for the epic kickboxing showdown that will headline ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa and Thai slugger Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, lock horns in a five-round flyweight joust inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking at the event's official press conference on Monday, 'The Kicking Machine' had this to say on the pair's hotly anticipated showdown:

"I believe that Rodtang versus Takeru is one of the most awaited fights in history, and it's going to be five rounds this time."

Of course, no one knows both superstars more than Superlek. The Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete beat both athletes by unanimous decision in the past.

He sees an interesting clash of styles unfolding in "The Land of the Rising Sun," with Rodtang's ultra-aggressive style matching up well with Takeru's technical mastery.

Superlek continued:

"It's a fight between two different styles, but it's going to be a lot of hitting. So everyone, please look forward to this fight. Thank you."

Watch the entire ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang presser here:

Superlek aiming for another mammoth win at ONE 172

On his end, 'The Kicking Machine' looks to school Nabil Anane once more when they go toe-to-toe in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification joust inside the Saitama Super Arena:

"I want to show a surprise trick that everyone wouldn’t expect which I’ve prepared for. But I really can't reveal it yet. I want you to wait and get the answer in the ring. I guarantee that this fight will be explosive," he told ONE Championship in a separate interview.

This will mark his first title defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai crown after he claimed it with an insane 49-second finish of Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver.

Meanwhile, Anane set himself up for a rematch against the Thai slugger off a 6-0 winning streak, which includes his first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo that bagged him the division's interim crown.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

