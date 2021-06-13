"I'll get it back'" - Conor McGregor sends Dustin Poirier ominous warning ahead of UFC 264 trilogy fight

Irish megastar Conor McGregor is confident he'll avenge his loss to rival Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy bout at UFC 264. In an interview with Fox Sports, the former dual-champion claimed he's already in tremendous physical and mental condition as he gears up for his main event clash with 'The Diamond'.

"All the marbles are on the line. I'm here training very, very hard. I'm about to go for my second session of the day. I'm in great condition already," said McGregor.

The Dublin native then issued a threat to Dustin Poirier, vowing to emerge as the victor in the highly-anticipated rubber match. Conor McGregor added:

"I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch. And then we've got trilogy, I've got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven. And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th."

Watch the interview below:

A modern classic: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will write the final chapter of their high-profile rivalry in the main event of UFC 264. The pay-per-view event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 257 Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor: Weigh-Ins

The origin of this rivalry stems back to seven years ago. The Irishman famously predicted the outcome of his first fight with Poirier, saying:

"I'm gonna crack him with a jab and he's gonna wobble and I'm gonna put him away early. It is going to be a first-round KO, mark my words."

Conor McGregor's prophecy unfolded in real life when he made quick work of Dustin Poirier in the first round of their featherweight showdown at UFC 178. He earned a TKO victory at the 1:46 mark of the opening round.

Dustin Poirier got his revenge at UFC 257 earlier this year. The top-ranked lightweight contender utilized an effective strategy to neutralize Conor McGregor's power and movement.

'The Diamond' deployed a barrage of brutal low kicks that rendered Conor McGregor's lead leg useless by the second round. Dustin Poirier returned the favor when he dropped Conor McGregor with a right hand and finished him with follow-up strikes. The loss was effectively the first TKO defeat of the Irishman's career.

