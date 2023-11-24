Chingiz Allazov has been keen on making himself a household name after having gone through many great battles through the years, but he has his focus set on taking on one of the most legendary names in the sport of kickboxing - Giorgio Petrosyan.

With over 100 wins under his belt to just three losses over a career that spans more than 20 years, Petrosyan is unstoppable as they come.

But for the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, it presents him with an opportunity to improve his own legacy by beating Petrosyan should the opportunity arise.

The Gardabani, Georgia-born fighter had the following to say about fighting Petrosyan in an interview with 1newsTV Online:

“If he's ready to sign a contract within a month, then I'll only be glad to share the Circle or ring with him. It doesn't matter where it is, I'll give anything to keep the belt and get a victory over him.”

What does the future hold for Chingiz Allazov?

At 30 years old, Allazov is fully aware that his combat sports career is closer to its end than its start, and while many would think he would be ready to become a coach, he has no plans of doing so just yet.

Allazov has collected many world titles through the years, but he recently made a bold statement about the value of titles and how their meaning is firmly entrenched in who the titleholder faced on his way to claiming the world championship for his own.

Watch the full interview with Allazov here: