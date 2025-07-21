"I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful" - Jon Jones opens up on legacy, patriotism, and UFC White House hopes

Jon Jones recently issued a lengthy statement expressing his desire to compete on the UFC White House card. He acknowledged his love for the nation and stated that he is prepared to return to the octagon on the United States’ Independence Day next year.Earlier this month, Jones took notice of POTUS Donald Trump's remarks about hosting a UFC event on the grounds of the White House for America's 250th anniversary on July 4 next year. Dana White, who shares a close relationship with Trump, gave his nod for the proposed idea. However, during the UFC 318 post-fight press conference on Saturday, the UFC CEO ruled out Jones' appearance on the White House card.Apparently, White's comments made Jones upset. The former two-division champion took to X and explained his case, writing:''I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next. In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a “why” that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!''Jones continued:''The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment. So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th. #IndependenceDay''What did Dana White say about Jon Jones competing at UFC White House?Widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, Jon Jones has made only three octagon appearances in the last five years. Furthermore, he announced his retirement last month after reportedly avoiding a title unification showdown against then-interim champion Tom Aspinall. However, Jones is now ready to make his UFC return in a potential White House event next year.In the aforementioned UFC 318 post-fight press conference, Dana White dismissed Jones' participation, saying:''It’s not even about him winning the belt. You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”Check out Dana White's comments below: