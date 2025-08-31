  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I'll k*ll Islam" - Dillon Danis breaks silence following six-second submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22

"I'll k*ll Islam" - Dillon Danis breaks silence following six-second submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22

By Subham
Modified Aug 31, 2025 12:51 GMT
Dillon Danis (left) sends chilling warning to Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dillon Danis (left) sends chilling warning to Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dillon Danis has sent a chilling warning to Islam Makhachev and a few other fighters following his 15-second submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22 this past weekend.

Ad

Danis believes he is ready for a higher level of competition now that he has extended his pro MMA record to 3-0. Following his most recent win, he told Misfits Boxing:

"I told you I'm a different level. I k*ll Islam [Makhachev], Cosmo [Khamzat Chimaev], whoever the f**k these guys are. I've been saying this since the beginning. I'm a different level, bro. I don't care.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"At the end of the day, you call, and I offer to fight anybody. It was [Jorge] Masvidal, it was [Nate] Diaz, it was this, it was that, but everybody was scared. So what were they going to do? You know what I mean. I had to fight whoever was in front of me, but everybody was scared of me."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Ad

Dillon Danis wants to fight Islam Makhachev for UFC welterweight gold

Dillon Danis has a strained relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the latter's longtime training partner and friend, Islam Makhachev. At UFC 229, after Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor, a fierce brawl broke out, and Danis, who was in McGregor's corner, was involved in this infamous incident and was punched in the back of the head by Makhachev.

Ad

Over the years, this rivalry has not settled, and 'El Jefe' wants his revenge. Down the line, he wants to fight Makhachev. In a recent interview with TMZSports, Danis said:

"Finish the storyline. Me and Islam would be finishing the storyline. You know, get my revenge that I always said I would get after that night that he punched me in the back of the head at least six times. And I never pressed charges, I didn't do anything. I said I'll get my revenge one day. So that would be the way to finish the storyline. Me and Islam for the belt... I definitely want my revenge for what he did to me." [3:04]

Makhachev, who vacated his UFC lightweight championship earlier this year, will be making his welterweight debut shortly at UFC 322 against champion Jack Della Maddalena.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications