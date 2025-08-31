"I'll k*ll Islam" - Dillon Danis breaks silence following six-second submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22

Dillon Danis has sent a chilling warning to Islam Makhachev and a few other fighters following his 15-second submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22 this past weekend.Danis believes he is ready for a higher level of competition now that he has extended his pro MMA record to 3-0. Following his most recent win, he told Misfits Boxing:&quot;I told you I'm a different level. I k*ll Islam [Makhachev], Cosmo [Khamzat Chimaev], whoever the f**k these guys are. I've been saying this since the beginning. I'm a different level, bro. I don't care.&quot;At the end of the day, you call, and I offer to fight anybody. It was [Jorge] Masvidal, it was [Nate] Diaz, it was this, it was that, but everybody was scared. So what were they going to do? You know what I mean. I had to fight whoever was in front of me, but everybody was scared of me.&quot;Check out Dillon Danis' comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDillon Danis wants to fight Islam Makhachev for UFC welterweight goldDillon Danis has a strained relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the latter's longtime training partner and friend, Islam Makhachev. At UFC 229, after Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor, a fierce brawl broke out, and Danis, who was in McGregor's corner, was involved in this infamous incident and was punched in the back of the head by Makhachev.Over the years, this rivalry has not settled, and 'El Jefe' wants his revenge. Down the line, he wants to fight Makhachev. In a recent interview with TMZSports, Danis said:&quot;Finish the storyline. Me and Islam would be finishing the storyline. You know, get my revenge that I always said I would get after that night that he punched me in the back of the head at least six times. And I never pressed charges, I didn't do anything. I said I'll get my revenge one day. So that would be the way to finish the storyline. Me and Islam for the belt... I definitely want my revenge for what he did to me.&quot; [3:04]Makhachev, who vacated his UFC lightweight championship earlier this year, will be making his welterweight debut shortly at UFC 322 against champion Jack Della Maddalena.