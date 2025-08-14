“I’ll make sure to deliver” - Hiroki Akimoto promises fans an exciting battle against Wei Rui at ONE 173

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and current no.4-ranked contender Hiroki Akimoto of Japan vows to put on a show when he steps back inside the Circle opposite Chinese rival Wei Rui at ONE 173.Akimoto will be looking to even his series with the Sanda stylist at one win apiece in this highly anticipated rematch.The Japanese star promises to deliver a thrilling performance and position himself back at the frontline for a shot at the coveted gold.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Akimoto made a bold promise to fans and talked about his upcoming appearance at ONE 173. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Evolve MMA standout said:&quot;There are already a lot of exciting matchups announced for this event. I'll make sure to deliver the most thrilling fight of the night—don't miss it!&quot;Hiroki Akimoto and Wei Rui are ready to run back their intense rivalry later this year.The two throw down at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, or head over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.Hiroki Akimoto can’t wait to face Wei Rui again: “I've been calling for this rematch ever since our last fight”Hiroki Akimoto doesn’t believe he lost his first fight against Wei Rui, which is why he’s been clamoring for a rematch. Now, the two are finally ready to tussle once again at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Akimoto said:“I'm really happy to be competing in the Japan event again, following my previous appearance. I've been calling for this rematch ever since our last fight, so I'm even more fired up now that it's finally happening.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Hiroki Akimoto’s next fight.