  "I'll make sure to deliver" - Hiroki Akimoto promises fans an exciting battle against Wei Rui at ONE 173

“I’ll make sure to deliver” - Hiroki Akimoto promises fans an exciting battle against Wei Rui at ONE 173

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:25 GMT
Hiroki Akimoto - Photo by ONE Championship
Hiroki Akimoto - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and current no.4-ranked contender Hiroki Akimoto of Japan vows to put on a show when he steps back inside the Circle opposite Chinese rival Wei Rui at ONE 173.

Akimoto will be looking to even his series with the Sanda stylist at one win apiece in this highly anticipated rematch.

The Japanese star promises to deliver a thrilling performance and position himself back at the frontline for a shot at the coveted gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Akimoto made a bold promise to fans and talked about his upcoming appearance at ONE 173.

The Evolve MMA standout said:

"There are already a lot of exciting matchups announced for this event. I'll make sure to deliver the most thrilling fight of the night—don't miss it!"

Hiroki Akimoto and Wei Rui are ready to run back their intense rivalry later this year.

The two throw down at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, or head over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Hiroki Akimoto can’t wait to face Wei Rui again: “I've been calling for this rematch ever since our last fight”

Hiroki Akimoto doesn’t believe he lost his first fight against Wei Rui, which is why he’s been clamoring for a rematch. Now, the two are finally ready to tussle once again at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Akimoto said:

“I'm really happy to be competing in the Japan event again, following my previous appearance. I've been calling for this rematch ever since our last fight, so I'm even more fired up now that it's finally happening.”

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
