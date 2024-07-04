“I’ll make sure he pays for it with my knees” - Ok Rae Yoon eyes a knockout win over unbeaten Alibeg Rasulov

Ok Rae Yoon is known as a fighter who sticks to his game plan, and he sees no difference ahead of his interim world title scrap in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 against Turkish newcomer Alibeg Rasulov.

Slated to go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5, Ok says that his weapons and strategy will become the most crucial factor to take the coveted belt.

Looking at his opponent, Ok shares an important bit from his game plan against Rasulov in an interview with ONE Championship.

He said:

"ONE allows for knees on the ground. So, if he comes in for the takedown, I’ll make sure he pays for it with my knees. Then I’ll hit him with my shots and get the KO/TKO."

With such preservation, it would interesting to see how this fight will go down, and who will get the next opportunity to take on Christian Lee's prized belt in the near future.

Who will Christian Lee face next: Ok Rae Yoon or Alibeg Rasulov?

The interim world championship contest is about to go down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23.

In this crucial bout, former king Ok Rae Yoon and Turkish newcomer Alibeg Rasulov are competing for a chance to grab the interim belt and face the two-division MMA king Christian Lee in a unification bout.

And Christian Lee is ready to go down before the year ends, especially with two U.S. shows that are scheduled for September and November.

The two-division MMA king has yet to fight since November 2022 when he defeated Kiamrian Abbasov to grab the welterweight throne, as he endured extended layoff to recover from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee.

But after Lee announced his return this year, it would be interesting to see how he would fare against fresh challenger Rasulov or old nemesis Ok.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free for North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

