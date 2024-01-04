MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I’ll never forget that" - UFC vet rains praises on Bryce Mitchell for "selfless" act following devastating loss

"I’ll never forget that" - UFC vet rains praises on Bryce Mitchell for "selfless" act following devastating loss

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jan 04, 2024 19:01 GMT
A UFC bantamweight veteran praised Bryce Mitchell for his post fight act
A UFC bantamweight veteran praised Bryce Mitchell for his post fight act [Image Courtesy: @thugnasty_ufc on Instagram]

A UFC bantamweight veteran recently commended Bryce Mitchell for his sportsmanship during UFC 296 last month.

Brian Kelleher suffered a devastating first-round knockout by Cody Garbrandt in the last pay-per-view event of 2023. The former UFC bantamweight champion aggressively entered the fight, displaying rapid and potent striking in various exchanges. Moments before sealing the finish, Garbrandt connected with a powerful right hand, causing 'Boom' to stagger.

'No Love' unleashed another brutal right hand that struck Kelleher, causing him to fall face-first onto the canvas. The referee promptly intervened, stopping the contest at 3:42 in the first round.

Kelleher recently took to X and expressed gratitude for Mitchell's thoughtful gesture. He revealed that, despite not sharing a close friendship, 'Thug Nasty' checked on him as he was receiving stitches after his fight.

'Boom' also mentioned that Mitchell left a lasting impression on him with his kind words:

"Special that he would come seek me out in a hidden back room in the arena to tell me some kind words before he’s about to go make the walk. Such a selfless person. I’ll never forget that. We need more people like Bryce in this world. Thank you brother"

Check out Brian Kelleher's tweets regarding Bryce Mitchell below:

Mitchell also experienced a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of Josh Emmett during the main card of UFC 296.

Bryce Mitchell adopts self-made concussion protocol following UFC 296 knockout

Bryce Mitchell has implemented his own concussion protocol and shared additional repercussions from the fight after a devastating knockout loss at UFC 296.

'Thug Nasty' collapsed to the canvas and experienced convulsions following a powerful right hand from Josh Emmett. Mitchell later expressed gratitude towards Emmett for refraining from delivering subsequent punches, which he believes could have had fatal consequences.

During a recent ESPN interview, Bryce Mitchell discussed his post-fight challenges:

"The worst part is dealing with everybody afterward because they all thought I was dead. Everybody that I knew was crying."

The 29-year-old from Arkansas also stated that, as a precautionary measure due to a concussion, he has personally decided to refrain from engaging in any sparring activities for at least six months. He said:

"I’m on my own concussion protocol. I’ll consult with my coaches, too, and we’re basically just saying, ‘You know, don’t spar for six months'."

The UFC Performance Institute introduced an extensive return-to-sport procedure in 2021 for athletes recovering from concussions. The protocol recommends fighters undergo a concussion assessment test called SCAT5 to assess the extent of the injury. Subsequently, it advises a gradual return to activities, emphasizing the avoidance of contact that may impact the brain.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...