"I’ll never forget that" - UFC vet rains praises on Bryce Mitchell for "selfless" act following devastating loss

A UFC bantamweight veteran recently commended Bryce Mitchell for his sportsmanship during UFC 296 last month.

Brian Kelleher suffered a devastating first-round knockout by Cody Garbrandt in the last pay-per-view event of 2023. The former UFC bantamweight champion aggressively entered the fight, displaying rapid and potent striking in various exchanges. Moments before sealing the finish, Garbrandt connected with a powerful right hand, causing 'Boom' to stagger.

'No Love' unleashed another brutal right hand that struck Kelleher, causing him to fall face-first onto the canvas. The referee promptly intervened, stopping the contest at 3:42 in the first round.

Kelleher recently took to X and expressed gratitude for Mitchell's thoughtful gesture. He revealed that, despite not sharing a close friendship, 'Thug Nasty' checked on him as he was receiving stitches after his fight.

'Boom' also mentioned that Mitchell left a lasting impression on him with his kind words:

"Special that he would come seek me out in a hidden back room in the arena to tell me some kind words before he’s about to go make the walk. Such a selfless person. I’ll never forget that. We need more people like Bryce in this world. Thank you brother"

Mitchell also experienced a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of Josh Emmett during the main card of UFC 296.

Bryce Mitchell adopts self-made concussion protocol following UFC 296 knockout

Bryce Mitchell has implemented his own concussion protocol and shared additional repercussions from the fight after a devastating knockout loss at UFC 296.

'Thug Nasty' collapsed to the canvas and experienced convulsions following a powerful right hand from Josh Emmett. Mitchell later expressed gratitude towards Emmett for refraining from delivering subsequent punches, which he believes could have had fatal consequences.

During a recent ESPN interview, Bryce Mitchell discussed his post-fight challenges:

"The worst part is dealing with everybody afterward because they all thought I was dead. Everybody that I knew was crying."

The 29-year-old from Arkansas also stated that, as a precautionary measure due to a concussion, he has personally decided to refrain from engaging in any sparring activities for at least six months. He said:

"I’m on my own concussion protocol. I’ll consult with my coaches, too, and we’re basically just saying, ‘You know, don’t spar for six months'."

The UFC Performance Institute introduced an extensive return-to-sport procedure in 2021 for athletes recovering from concussions. The protocol recommends fighters undergo a concussion assessment test called SCAT5 to assess the extent of the injury. Subsequently, it advises a gradual return to activities, emphasizing the avoidance of contact that may impact the brain.