"UFC gave him a layup" - Cody Garbrandt sparks mixed fan reactions with vicious knockout of Brian Kelleher

Cody Garbrandt closed out 2024 in style with a first-round knockout of Brian Kelleher at UFC 296, proving that he is still one of the standout talents at bantamweight. However, his spectacular knockout has invited mixed reactions from fans.

Starting the fight with a bit of a back and forth, the former champion then changed the odds in his favor with a swift right hand to Kelleher's chin. Sensing that his opponent was on wobbly feet, 'No Love' pressed on and landed another lightning-fast right hand to close out the show.

Catch Cody Garbrandt's knockout below:

Despite his spectacular performance at UFC 296, Garbrandt's MMA career has been on the rocks in recent years. He is 3-2 in his last five, so naturally, while many fans are impressed with his recent win, many others are not yet ready to get back on the 'No Love' bandwagon.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

"UFC gave him a layup, and Cody dunked it."

"I'm totally okay with UFC giving Cody easy unranked fighters just to build his confidence back up."

"Relax, he is 2/7 out of the last three years."

"His a** has been 'back' three times now."

"Garbrandt still has crazy fast hands!"

"Needs to fight at UFC 300 Vs [Dominick] Cruz."

"Glad Cody’s building himself back up. Still got a lot of potential he’ll be back in the rankings soon."

"I'm just going to need Cody to fight unranked fighters from now on."

"Gave him a two-piece with the soda."

Cody Garbrandt calls out former world champion

Cody Garbrandt is 2-0 in 2023. It looks like the former bantamweight champion has no intention of slowing down and has big plans for the next year.

During his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the 32-year-old called out former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo for a 2024 showdown. He said:

"Hey, I want to stay busy in 2024. This is my call out, Deiveson Figueiredo; this fight should've happened a long time ago. We were stripped away from COVID from a world title, You're in my division now, so let's get ready for April or May."

Catch Cody Garbrandt's comments below (1:33):