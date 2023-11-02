“I’ll be one step closer” – Jonathan Haggerty says win over Fabricio Andrade will spur him to three-sport glory

Big goals need big dreams. ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty can attest to that as he aims to gain two-sport glory in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

In his last fight versus then-longtime king Nong-O Hama, many had canceled out his chances at taking out the Thai legend. With the dominant reign that the 36-year-old from Sakon Nakhon enjoyed at the top of the mountain, it was easy to understand why.

However, ‘The General’ went on to do what no athlete on the global stage had done to Nong-O – beat him on his way to the divisional gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

At the same time, Jonathan Haggerty became the first fighter to finish the icon of the sport in over 13 years.

Apart from his gameplan and the firepower in his hands, one thing was instrumental to the 26-year-old’s sensational finish – the belief that he has in himself to create history.

So as he gears up for potentially another significant moment in his career to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold against Fabricio Andrade inside the same venue, Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The General’ is already visualizing a rematch against the Brazilian for his MMA crown.

Speaking to South China Morning Post this week, Jonathan Haggerty shared:

“I mean, once I get this title on the weekend, I'll be one step closer. I mean, I may say a few things after the win in the ring. I may call him out for his MMA belt. Who knows? Like I said, dream big, and anything can happen.”

Watch the full interview here:

Having been active in the sport since he was only seven years old and witnessing his dad compete around the British fight circuit, ‘The General’ truly understands what he can go on to achieve come ONE Fight Night 16.

Truth be told, it’ll be far from an easy assignment. But big dreams, sometimes, can reap big accomplishments too.

ONE Fight Night 16 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3