"I'll retire forever" - Dillon Danis makes last-ditch attempt to revive boxing career with big name callout

Dillon Danis made his professional boxing debut on October 14th as he was disqualified in the sixth and final round of his cruiserweight bout against Logan Paul. Despite his unimpressive performance and previous claims that he would return to mixed martial arts following the bout, 'El Jefe' appears intent on taking another boxing match.

The mixed martial artist took to Twitter on Sunday to call out Jake Paul, the younger brother of his previous opponent, while adding that he would retire if he is knocked out, stating:

"Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a bi**h if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k 🎤 🤷🏻‍♂️"

While Paul has yet to respond to the call out, he did take shots at Danis in his YouTube reaction video to the bout, stating:

"Dillon is such a 'L'. It is such an 'L'. What an embarrassing person. Probably the worst fighter I’ve ever seen in my entire life. He talked all that s**t and didn’t back it up whatsoever. Now he has to go back to real life. It's funny because he tried to do jiu-jitsu and wrestling and all these things and Logan stopped him. So Logan won the MMA fight, too, but I'm so happy for my brother."

Dillon Danis calls for MMA fight with Logan Paul, claims latter backed out

Despite his loss via disqualification, Dillon Danis has not stopped targeting Logan Paul on Twitter. Following the bout, the mixed martial artist tweeted:

"A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next."

He followed that up by adding:

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War. 😂🤡"

While Danis did not look impressive in his boxing debut, he has called for a mixed martial arts bout against Paul. It is unclear if the latter will be open to such a bout, however, as he has claimed that 'El Jefe' would defeat him.