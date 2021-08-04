"I'll see y'all soon" - Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee sends message to the new generation of Dagestani Fighters

Newly crowned Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee says he is looking forward to sharing the Bellator cage with the new generation of Dagestani fighters.

In an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, 'Mercenary' said a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov was not off the cards.

"Hey. that could happen, you know. Nothing but respect to the Russian brothers. They said they'll see me soon and hey, you know where I'm at, we at the top. So, I'll see you all soon. I'm looking forward to it man, you know. Khabib's a big inspiration, he's done, so there's no point in crying his name and trying to get him to come out of retirement. He's got a young up-and-coming brother [Usman Nurmagomedov] and a team as well, you know. Let's tango and make it sweet like mango baby," said A.J. McKee.

You can watch the full interview with A.J. McKee below:

A.J. McKee defeated Patricio Freire at Bellator 263 to become the new 145-pound champion.

The fight, although short-lived, was highly entertaining. McKee landed a clean head kick on Freire that wobbled the Brazilian fighter. 'Mercenary' followed up with a combo of punches that dropped 'Pitbull' to the ground.

But instead of finishing the fight, McKee started celebrating a little too early, giving the former two-division champ time to get back on his feet. But the 26-year-old quickly grabbed his opponent's neck and submitted him via a standing guillotine choke.

With the win, 'Mercenary' extended his undefeated MMA record to 18-0.

On the same fight card, Khabib's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov fought Manny Muro and defeated him via TKO in the first round.

A.J. McKee says Max Holloway is his dream fight

At the Bellator 263 post-fight press conference, A.J. McKee expressed interest in fighting UFC featherweight Max Holloway.

"That's just, that was always my dream fight. Super fight. As a kid, you know, I've watched him just pick apart people but at the end of the day, like I said, I am the best 145lber in the world, the world. I don't care who it is. I'm going to show up and show out every time."

Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion. In his last outing, 'Blessed' made an example out of Calvin Kattar by battering him for five rounds, defeating him via unanimous decision.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard