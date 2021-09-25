"I'll show you guys their boxing skills, I promise you that" - Dustin Poirier weighs in on fighting the Paul brothers in boxing

Dustin Poirier apparently does not think of the Paul brothers as a threat in the field of combat sports.

While attending the UFC Hall of Fame event held recently, Poirier was asked by the media what he would do if one of the Paul brothers - Jake Paul or Logan Paul - called him out to a fight. Footage of the same, provided by independent journalist Kendrick Johnson, recorded Dustin Poirier's response to the call out.

Poirier said:

"Man, if the UFC lets me go box, I'll show you guys their boxing skills, I promise you that."

Of course, as long as Poirier is under contract with the UFC, it is highly unlikely that he will be able to participate in a boxing match with the Paul brothers. Nevertheless, he does seem confident he would beat either of the two social media sensations. When asked whether he would beat the Paul brother he fights, Dustin Poirier said:

"Yeah, for sure."

'The Diamond' was recently presented with the Forrest Griffin Community Service Award for his exceptional work towards community-building through his organization, the Good Fight Foundation. He was present at the UFC Hall of Fame induction to accept the award from Forrest Griffin.

Dustin Poirier reveals his dealings with Conor McGregor fans

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor clashed inside the octagon twice in 2021. On both occasions, Dustin Poirier finished the Irishman. The first fight this year, their rematch at UFC 257, saw Poirier knock McGregor out in the second round to exact revenge for a seven-year-old loss back at UFC 178.

The trilogy fight between the two at UFC 264 ended in disaster as 'The Notorious' suffered a freak injury towards the end of the first round. He snapped his tibia and fibula, therefore conceding defeat via TKO (doctor's stoppage).

While the fights are over, Conor McGregor fans apparently still loom about Dustin Poirier's life. In an interview with Brett Okamoto from ESPN, Dustin Poirer spoke about what it was like to tackle such a massive fan-base. He said:

"How was it like, or how is it like? They [Conor McGregor fans] don't go away! It's all good man, it's always noise. Like I always say. That doesn't matter. What matters is what happens in that 25 minutes, what I do in camp, what I do at home and as long as I check those boxes and do the things I'm supposed to do, things tend to work out the right way."

