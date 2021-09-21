"I'll shut up and give him his props" - Anthony Smith says Jake Paul would earn his respect if he fought Anderson Silva

Anthony Smith believes it is time for Jake Paul to fight someone like Anderson Silva in order to gain credibility inside the ring.

At UFC Vegas 37 media day last week, a reporter brought up Dana White's recent suggestion that Jake Paul should fight Anderson Silva. When asked whether he would like to see that fight inside the ring, Anthony Smith said:

"For sure, for sure. That's the fight that I think needs to happen. I just want Jake Paul to fight someone good. If he fights Anderson Silva, I'll shut up and I'll stop being so critical. If he fights him and he even looks well, you know, okay doing it, I'll shut up and give him his props. I've never hated on Jake Paul fighting. I think that everyone deserves the opportunity to fight."

Jake Paul has made four appearances inside a professional boxing ring. The four names on his undefeated record are YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, former UFC welterweight Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

None of the fighters on Jake Paul's record are either his size or known to be accomplished boxers. Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley built their mixed martial arts careers around a heavy wrestling base. Therefore, it has been widely noted that Jake Paul should fight at least a decent boxer to gain credibility in the sweet science.

Anthony Smith gives his review of Jake Paul's boxing talent

Talking about his view of Jake Paul as a boxer, 'Lionheart' said:

"I think Jake Paul should be allowed to fight. I think that he is taking it very seriously. I think that he trains hard, i think that he respects the art and the game. I just don't think he's very good." Using Jake Paul's recent bout against Tyron Woodley as a point of reference, Anthony Smith explained, "The mistakes that Jake Paul makes are very amateur mistakes. He has natural power in his hands, that's very clear. He's an athlete, that's very clear. But, like, if I threw a jab and my back foot came off the ground, Marc Montoya would tear my f***ing head off. It just wouldn't be allowed."

Catch Anthony Smith's comments in the video below:

Anthony Smith did admit that Jake Paul is way better than he should be. That's considering the little amount of time he has spent in the sport. He reiterated that his criticism regarding Jake Paul's boxing will stop if he performs well in a fight against Anderson Silva.

