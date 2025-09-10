  • home icon
  "I'll suck your toes Dana" - DWCS standout makes unique appeal to Dana White after record-setting knockout victory

"I'll suck your toes Dana" - DWCS standout makes unique appeal to Dana White after record-setting knockout victory

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Sep 10, 2025 06:05 GMT
Dana White
Dana White got a unique appeal from a DWCS fighter. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Heavyweight fighter Steven Asplund made a unique appeal to UFC CEO Dana White.

Asplund defeated CFFC heavyweight champion Anthony Guarascio by knockout at the 0:16 mark of Round 1 on Sep. 9, in week 5 of Dana White's Contender Series Season 9. Speaking to Laura Sanko in a backstage interview, Asplund presented his case for the UFC contract, urging White:

"Dana, I'm a fat boy that likes to scrap anybody, anywhere, I don't give a f* bro. I'll do anything. I'll suck your toes, Dana..."
Check out Steven Asplund's comments below:

His win over Guarascio was the third-fastest win in DWCS history. Interestingly, Asplund accepted the fight on short notice while preparing for his scheduled bout against Jordan Heiderman. Asplund accepted the fight anyway, and the risk paid off as White offered him a UFC contract after his impressive performance.

Asplund claimed that Guarascio was talking trash and playing mind games with him and his team throughout the fight week, which further fueled his performance and motivation to pull off a dominant finish.

Steven Asplund on the timeline for his return and his appeal to Dana White

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Steven Asplund shared the timeline for his return and shed light on his plans for the next fights, stating:

"I meant it when I said to Dana, 'Anywhere, anytime, anybody, whoever... I don't give a f*. I want to fight and I want to prove to everybody on this earth that 'Concrete' is here to stay. I believe in myself. I have a wonderful team behind me. A couple of bada** heavyweights already in the UFC." [2:35]
When a reporter jokingly asked if he was relieved that he didn't need to suck Dana White's toes for a UFC contract, Asplund hilariously replied:

"I'll still do it, Dana. Where you at? I'll still do it. [Laughs] I'm a big goofball. You guys are going to learn that over the next couple of fights." [3:10]

Check out Steven Asplund's comments here.

