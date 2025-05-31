"I’ll be surprised if this hits 5k," "Or maybe Dana made it" - Fans mock viral “Keep Jon Jones’s Belt” petition

Fight fans have mocked a newly launched online petition opposing the idea of stripping Jon Jones of his undisputed heavyweight title. The petition comes in response to an earlier fan-led campaign that called for Jones to be stripped of the championship.

Ad

The frustration in the MMA world continues to grow as 'Bones' appears to evade a title unification matchup against interim champion Tom Aspinall. The 37-year-old captured the belt in 2023 and successfully defended it against former champion Stipe Miocic last year. Meanwhile, Aspinall became the interim champion in 2023 and has now become the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history.

The new petition has only been able to secure over 350 signatures so far, as compared to the earlier petition, which has over 160,000 signatures.

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one X user commenting:

"I'll be surprised if this hits 5k."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan commented:

"Or maybe Dana made it."

Fan's reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Others commented:

Ad

"This won't even hit 1k."

"Make one about Aspinall getting stripped of his interim."

"I don't agree with holding up the division."

"I've signed 130 times."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Tom Aspinall and Craig Jones team up to troll Jon Jones

Jon Jones shared a video of himself having a good time in Thailand and holding onto a man's hair while sitting in the backseat of a scooter. In light of this, Tom Aspinall decided to team up with Craig Jones to poke fun at the heavyweight champion.

Ad

Aspinall recreated the scenario in a skit, where he was riding a bicycle with Craig sitting in the back. The Englishman asks Craig to let go of him, and the latter responds, "Sorry, it's a Jon Jones thing."

Check out the post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.