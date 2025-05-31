"I’ll be surprised if this hits 5k," "Or maybe Dana made it" - Fans mock viral “Keep Jon Jones’s Belt” petition

Fight fans have mocked a newly launched online petition opposing the idea of stripping Jon Jones of his undisputed heavyweight title. The petition comes in response to an earlier fan-led campaign that called for Jones to be stripped of the championship.
The frustration in the MMA world continues to grow as 'Bones' appears to evade a title unification matchup against interim champion Tom Aspinall. The 37-year-old captured the belt in 2023 and successfully defended it against former champion Stipe Miocic last year. Meanwhile, Aspinall became the interim champion in 2023 and has now become the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history.
The new petition has only been able to secure over 350 signatures so far, as compared to the earlier petition, which has over 160,000 signatures.
Check out the post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one X user commenting:
"I'll be surprised if this hits 5k."
Another fan commented:
"Or maybe Dana made it."
Others commented:
"This won't even hit 1k."
"Make one about Aspinall getting stripped of his interim."
"I don't agree with holding up the division."
"I've signed 130 times."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Tom Aspinall and Craig Jones team up to troll Jon Jones
Jon Jones shared a video of himself having a good time in Thailand and holding onto a man's hair while sitting in the backseat of a scooter. In light of this, Tom Aspinall decided to team up with Craig Jones to poke fun at the heavyweight champion.
Aspinall recreated the scenario in a skit, where he was riding a bicycle with Craig sitting in the back. The Englishman asks Craig to let go of him, and the latter responds, "Sorry, it's a Jon Jones thing."
Check out the post below: