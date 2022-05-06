×
"I'll take my hat off if he does" - Gilbert Burns hopes to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, shares doubts on why it may not happen

Khamzat Chimaev (left), Nate Diaz (center), and Gilbert Burns (right)
Modified May 06, 2022 11:36 PM IST
Gilbert Burns recently stated that he would tip his hat off to Nate Diaz if the Stockton native takes a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

'Durinho' doubts if Diaz will take the bout. The 37-year-old has only one fight left on his UFC contract. The Brazilian feels Diaz would like to go out on a winning note, and the chances of that happening are slim to none if he fights 'Borz'.

However, Burns stated in a recent interview with John Morgan of MMA Underground that Diaz will earn everyone's respect if he fights Chimaev:

"To be honest, I hope it happens. Then Khamzat's popularity would just go through the roof. I don't think it's gonna happen. I think... last fight in the UFC contract, he wants to get out with a win. I don't think that's a possibility against Khamzat. I think the UFC might be pushing, I don't think [that he] would take that fight. That's a very hard fight for Nate. If he's smart enough, I don't think he'll take it. But, if he takes, he's gonna earn everyone's respect even more. We'll see. I don't think he's taking but I'll take my hat off if he does."

A recently leaked image from the UFC's matchmaking room revealed that the organization is planning Chimaev vs. Diaz for the co-main event at UFC 276 in July. Fans have been speculating about the fight ever since. However, there has been no official word from the promotion yet.

Gilbert Burns eyeing a fight against Jorge Masvidal next

Gilbert Burns recently called out Jorge Masvidal for a fight via social media. The No.4-ranked fighter is coming off a razor-close decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his last fight at UFC 273.

Masvidal, on the other hand, was on the wrong end of a lopsided decision against Colby Covington at UFC 274. 'Gamebred' currently sits at the No.8 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings.

The duo seem to be on board with the fight. Fans can expect a barnburner if and when the two collide.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
