"I'll take out both of ya'll next" - Jake Paul calls Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal "b***hes" after knocking Tyron Woodley out cold

Jake Paul called out UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, moments after winning his fight against Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' said:

"Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y'all are some b***hes for leaving this arena. I know you both don't want that shit. I'll take both of y'all next. Just get out of your contract with daddy Dana [White] and I'm going to f**k them up too."

Both Masvidal and Diaz were in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Before the main event went down, Helwani had a short chat with Diaz wherein he was asked for his prediction for the main event.

Diaz replied by saying that he didn't care about the outcome.

🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing Nice to see my ol pal Nathan Diaz here this evening 👀 Nice to see my ol pal Nathan Diaz here this evening 👀🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing https://t.co/Me4FUMgaum

Jake Paul shocked the world by knocking Tyron Woodley out cold in their much-anticipated rematch. Paul is now 5-0 in his professional boxing career and has knocked out all of his opponents so far.

Jake Paul believes a fight with Nate Diaz will do big numbers

In the lead-up to his rematch with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul stated that a fight between him and Nate Diaz could garner 1.5 million pay-per-view buys. In an interview with Morning Kombat, he said:

“1.5 million, probably. Look, I’m not gonna say anything, but there’s a reason for everything."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with Morning Kombat below:

Paul and Diaz have gone back-and-forth on social media on quite a few occasions. Recently, the Stockton native claimed that the 24-year-old did not know how to fight and was cherry-picking fights against wrestlers.

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only



You'd get smoked n a real fight tho

You can't really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only

Let that sink in @jakepaul

Diaz was last seen in action at UFC 263 when he took on Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight bout. The 36-year-old ended up on the losing side of a unanimous decision on the night. He has lost three of his last four fights in the octagon.

