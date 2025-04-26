“I’ll usually just stick to the basics” - Liam Harrison on the importance of fundamentals in his fighting style

Liam Harrison likes to stick to the basics.

So far, that has worked out pretty well for 'The Hitman.' Over more than 20 years in combat sports, Harrison has established himself as one of the P4P greats, capturing multiple Muay Thai world titles and becoming a fan favorite for his balls-to-the-wall style of fighting, which guarantees an absolute banger every time he steps inside the Circle.

During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), he was asked about his favorite "impractical" techniques. It was then that Harrison revealed he's much more into practical maneuvers, those he's not opposed to the occasional spinning back fist.

"If I miss a kick, I'll throw a spinning back fist," Harrison wrote in response. "I'll usually just stick to the basics."

Harrison will look to give fight fans another scrap to remember when he returns to the United States for a clash with Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo.

Liam Harrison vows to be the first man to KO Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173

After dipping his toe into retirement following a devastating loss against Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, Liam Harrison is back and ready to give it another go when ONE Championship heads back to The Mile High City on Friday, August 1.

Always eager to give fans a show to remember, 'The Hitman' is aiming to make history at ONE 173 this summer, becoming the first man to KO the Myanmar star on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"I want to do what I enjoy doing, and I want it to be fan-friendly, and I do want to try to be the first person to knock him out. It’s like a challenge to me. I don’t want to get in there and just try to win on points.

"I will go for it. So it’ll be exciting either way. Whoever wins, it’ll be exciting for the fans, I believe."

