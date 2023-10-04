"I'll do you worse then Gervonta" - Anthony Taylor shares heated DM exchange with Ryan Garcia

Anthony Taylor has reacted to boxing star Ryan Garcia's callout of YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

'Prettyboy' took to Garcia's Instagram DMs to state that if KSI did not take the fight, he would happily step in to face 'The Flash'. He said:

"If KSI don't take that fight, I will."

Garcia then responded to Taylor's message by criticizing his boxing skills and saying that 'Prettyboy' had not done enough to earn a fight with him. Garcia said:

"Please, you all need to stay in your lane. It's embarrassing to think you'll beat anyone with experience. It's offensive. You never earned your stripes through the amateurs and you aren't good whatsoever."

Taylor then proceeded to challenge Garcia for a fight on a Misfits card and said he would defeat the 25-year-old more impressively than Gervonta Davis did. Taylor said:

"How about you prove it on Misfits and fight me! I'm the gatekeeper and I'll do you worse [than] Gervonta. I'm that guy and I'm about it."

Garcia scoffed at the idea of fighting Taylor at a Misfits event. This did not sit well with 'Prettyboy' who went on a rant claiming he fought more often than Garcia and was just as well-known as him.

Taylor then offered to fight Garcia at 154 pounds.

You can check out the screenshots of the DMs below:

What are Ryan Garcia and Anthony Taylor's boxing records?

Ryan Garcia is a big name in the world of boxing today. 'The Flash' has competed in 24 professional fights and has gotten his hand raised in 23 of them. Another impressive thing to note is that 19 of those 23 victories have come via knockout.

The 25-year-old's last outing took place in April 2023 when he went up against Gervonta Davis at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Garcia suffered the first professional loss of his career as he was defeated by 'Tank' via TKO in the seventh round.

Anthony Taylor, on the other hand, is a former MMA fighter with a 7-5 professional record. 'Prettyboy' then transitioned to the world of boxing in 2021 and has a record of 2-3.

Strictly considering the vast difference in the two athletes' resumes, the chances of Ryan Garcia vs. Anthony Taylor becoming a reality appear pretty low.

