"I am looking forward to entertaining fans" - Nong-O Hama says putting up thrilling fights is still his main objective

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is focused on showcasing entertaining fights.

Nong-O once held ONE gold to complement his 10-0 promotional record. Unfortunately for him and his fans, the Thai superstar has suffered a significant setback in his last two fights by getting knocked out against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

On April 5, Nong-O looks to get back on track at ONE Friday Fights 58. To do so, the 37-year-old must take out Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During an interview with Sportsmanor, the legendary eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion had this to say about prioritizing entertainment in his fights:

"The thing I look forward to is the aspect of the fight being entertaining. I am really looking forward to entertaining the fans and looking forward for the fight to be fun and exciting."

Who is Nong-O Hama's upcoming opponent, Kulabdam?

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai made his ONE Championship debut in Sep. 2019, defeating Bobo Sacko by unanimous decision. After securing his second promotional win, the two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion suffered a significant setback by losing three of four fights against top-tier competition.

Since then, Kulabdam has bounced back with four consecutive wins, including a no-contest against Rafi Bohic separating his last three. 'Left Meteorite' is coming off an impressive first-round knockout on Feb. 16, when he dismantled Julio Lobo at ONE Friday Fights 52.

It should be noted that Nong-O Hama's two-fight losing streak was against world-class opponents. Therefore, Kulabdam can't overlook the Thai legend or he could leave ONE Friday Fights 58 with his first loss since March 2023.

