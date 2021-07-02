"I was looking forward to that fight" - Marvin Vettori claims he would have called out Kamaru Usman if he had won the middleweight title at UFC 263

Marvin Vettori has claimed that he would’ve called out Kamaru Usman if he had won the UFC middleweight title at UFC 263. Vettori revealed that although he was focused on Israel Adesanya at UFC 263, he was looking forward to a potential fight against Usman as well.

‘The Italian Dream’ recently challenged reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the title at UFC 263 on June 12th, 2021. Despite having his moments in the fight against Adesanya, Marvin Vettori ended up being out-worked by the champion and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman last competed at UFC 261 on April 24th, 2021, successfully defending his title with a second-round KO win over Jorge Masvidal. Usman had previously expressed his willingness to move up a weight class and capture the UFC middleweight title if Adesanya lost to Vettori.

Usman and Adesanya are known to be close friends. Both UFC champions are of Nigerian descent and have consistently maintained that they aren’t interested in fighting each other inside the octagon.

Considering the variables at play, a potential super-fight at middleweight between Marvin Vettori and Kamaru Usman could’ve likely come to fruition had Vettori beaten Adesanya at UFC 263.

Marvin Vettori addressed a potential matchup against Kamaru Usman during a recent interview with MMA Uncensored. Vettori stated:

“Man, you know, that fight; (Kamaru) Usman would have been my call-out if I would have won against Israel (Adesanya). That’s for sure, you know. I was looking forward to that fight, but, you know. My mind was on Israel, but I really wanted to fight Usman too, you know. And, you know, at the end of the day, if they ain’t going nowhere, I ain’t going nowhere either, you know. I’m right there. I’m right there, and I’m damn sure I’m going to get that title. And if he’s not going over, I’m sure I’m gonna meet him soon, you know.” (*Video courtesy: MMA Uncensored; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Marvin Vettori indicated that he isn’t giving up on his UFC title dreams anytime soon. Vettori also suggested that a fight between him and Kamaru Usman materializing is still very much within the realm of possibility.

Marvin Vettori is lobbying for a fight against Paulo Costa next, while Kamaru Usman is open to a showdown with Nate Diaz

Paulo Costa (left); Nate Diaz (right)

In the aftermath of his loss against Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori is looking to return to the octagon at the earliest. Vettori has been campaigning for a fight against fellow high-ranking UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

Meanwhile, after a spectacular showing at UFC 261, UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his title in a rematch against Colby Covington. Nevertheless, Usman has been hinting at a fight against MMA legend Nate Diaz instead.

Moreover, although UFC president Dana White has clarified that the organization is looking to book the Usman-Covington rematch next, the fight hasn’t been officially finalized.

Who dis guy fighting next ?

Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3dFqMvVaZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy hunter 😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 22, 2021

Ur locked down you do what ur told to do like a good champion pic.twitter.com/nl6xRUopZ2 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

Key word “CHAMPION” lol. All you guys just internet tough guys nowadays. Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter😉 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 23, 2021

Your doing great champ

I wasn’t trying to disrespect

Have a good fight with one of those poor guys you beat up .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 23, 2021

