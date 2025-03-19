"I can't lose" - Tawanchai says defeat is not an option as he bids for two-sport glory vs. Masaaki Noiri in Saitama

Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai is gunning for two-sport world champion supremacy against Masaaki Noiri on March 23 in the co-main event of the ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was recently asked by the world's largest martial arts organization about his official prediction against Noiri.

But Tawanchai didn't give any forecasts, instead, he doubled down on the fact that he can't afford to drop this fight, as he said:

"What will the fight look like? I can't predict the future, but I know I can't lose."

A win for the 25-year-old phenom will not only earn him the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title but also improve his kickboxing record to 3-0 in the promotion and get an outright shot for a unification match with Superbon in the foreseeable future.

Tawanchai eager to become a two-sport world champion by beating Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym-affiliated athlete is eager to join a rarified air of athletes who are two-sport world champions and prove his doubters wrong by beating Noiri under the kickboxing ruleset.

Tawanchai also mentioned the strong weapons that Noiri has that he needs to be wary of during the match as he told ONE Championship in his recent appearance on their podcast by saying:

"Noiri is the best in Japan and his top weapons are the Mikazuki Geri and devastating calf kicks. A lot of people are doubting my ability to compete in kickboxing, but I'm here to prove them wrong. I'm coming for that kickboxing belt."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per view. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

