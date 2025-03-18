"I'm here to prove them wrong" - Tawanchai set on silencing his doubters, determined to reach double gold status at ONE 172

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has heard all the unfair criticism thrown his way in recent months. He intends to silence them for good at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, he is determined to win the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship and become a two-sport ONE world champion at the expense of hometown hero Masaaki Noiri.

During a recent appearance on the ONE Podcast, Tawanchai addressed his critics and doubters while also pointing out the former two-division K-1 kickboxing king's most devastating maneuvers. The promotion shared the Thai megastar's quotes in an Instagram graphic:

Ad

Trending

"Noiri is the best in Japan and his top weapons are the Mikazuki Geri and devastating calf kicks. A lot of people are doubting my ability to compete in kickboxing, but I'm here to prove them wrong. I'm coming for that kickboxing belt."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product's confidence heading into ONE 172 is mainly because of his boxing-heavy Muay Thai style, which translates superbly into kickboxing. This has given him an undefeated record in two forays into the sport.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai expecting a tough, drawn-out battle with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Tawanchai understands how tough a draw Masaaki Noiri truly is, and he is fully prepared to have a five-round war of attrition if it means winning the interim featherweight kickboxing crown and cementing a future unification bout with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Ad

Speaking recently with the promotion, the 25-year-old said:

"Even though he lost the first two fights, he's definitely not a weak opponent. He won't let me bully him easily. Trust me. This man is a kickboxing champion. He even fought in his home country. He won't give up easily."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.