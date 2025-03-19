“Jump back into training” - Tawanchai reveals he barely had any rest before accepting interim title shot against Masaaki Noiri

Work never stops for Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Ad

A few months after he defended his throne, Tawanchai will face off against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion revealed that he barely had any breaks when the promotion offered him the fight against Noiri.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"After my last fight, I only rested for 1-2 weeks. Then the boss called me and offered me a fight. When the boss contacted me, I was happy and I was also shocked. It was sudden. All I could do was jump back into training."

Tawanchai was fresh off his stunning second-round stoppage victory over Superbon, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, in their super fight at ONE 170 when he got the call for his slot at ONE 172.

Ad

Despite a short break, Tawanchai jumped back to work and revved up his training camp at PK Saenchai in Bangkok.

Tawanchai is often regarded as one of this generation's greatest fighters and could become one of the absolute legends in Muay Thai history when he decides to hang up his gloves.

The 25-year-old was the Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year in 2018 and, three years later, joined ONE Championship's ranks of Muay Thai killers.

Ad

Tawanchai holds a professional record of 134-31-2 and is a stellar 10-1 in ONE Championship, with a nine-fight winning streak.

After dethroning Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022, Tawanchai defended the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Jamal Yusupov, Jo Nattawut, and Superbon twice.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai out to prove he's worthy of kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Tawanchai has rightfully earned his place in Muay Thai's pantheon, and he now seeks inclusion into kickboxing's hall of world champions.

Ad

In his appearance at the ONE Podcast, Tawanchai said he's determined to go up against the best Masaaki Noiri has to offer in his quest to grab the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172.

"Noiri is the best in Japan and his top weapons are the Mikazuki Geri and devastating calf kicks. A lot of people are doubting my ability to compete in kickboxing, but I'm here to prove them wrong. I'm coming for that kickboxing belt."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.