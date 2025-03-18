“I am ready to prove myself” - Tawanchai putting in the work with hopes of becoming latest champ-champ

Tawanchai is "ready to prove" he's worthy of being a kickboxing world champion in ONE Championship.

On Sunday, March 23, ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, featuring five world title fights.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai looks to become a two-sport world champion after previously capturing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai strap.

This time around, the Thai superstar has been tasked with a kickboxing bout against Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight title.

During an interview with ONE, Tawanchai, one of the promotion's most talented Muay Thai strikers, had this to say about wanting to prove himself in kickboxing:

"I have a goal and what I should focus on. When I feel tired because of training, I will know that my suffering will not go to waste. This opportunity has come. I am ready to prove myself in another rule set."

Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri won't be the only interim title fight at ONE 172.

Earlier in the night, Jonathan Di Bell and Sam-A will battle for the ONE strawweight kickboxing title. Both fighters hold a loss against the division's king, two-sport world champion Prajanchai.

The other title fights scheduled for Sunday's event are Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing.

As for the main event, Japan's Takeru plans to secure the biggest win of his ONE tenure in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout against Rodtang.

Tawanchai could fight Superbon for third time with win at ONE 172

In December 2023, Tawanchai defended his featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event.

Superbon showcased a valiant effort before losing by unanimous decision.

On January 24, Superbon had another opportunity at ONE 170 to dethrone Tawanchai for Muay Thai gold. The featherweight world champion retained his world title again, this time by second-round knockout.

Tawanchai, who would hypothetically have the interim kickboxing world title with a win at ONE 172, could find himself fighting Superbon for the third time.

Superbon was upgraded from interim featherweight kickboxing world champion to undisputed king due to Chingiz Allazov remaining inactive.

