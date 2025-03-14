“I did not want to fight anymore” - Tawanchai recalls he wasn’t at the best mental space ahead of his second super fight vs Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai may look indomitable inside the cage, but there was a time when he felt he was fighting a losing battle.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post that he felt unsure with himself heading into his second super fight against Superbon.

Tawanchai was on course to defend his throne against the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at ONE 170 in January 2024.

Although he was on a nine-fight winning streak at the time, Tawanchai's last three victories were razor-close decision victories against Superbon and Jo Nattawut.

Fans weren't all too happy with Tawanchai's performance, and the Thai superstar admitted the near-endless criticisms ultimately took its toll on him.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai said:

"I would like to say that before that fight, I was facing some of the most difficult times of my life. There was a lot of pressure, a lot of down time. There were a lot of feelings that I did not want to fight anymore."

Tawanchai ultimately quashed those doubts when he put on a scientific masterclass against Superbon at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old was back to his old self and dismantled Superbon for the second-round stoppage to retain his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Tawanchai now looks to add another piece of ONE Championship gold to his collection when he takes on Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

ONE 172 goes down on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena, and will be streamed live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Tawanchai's entire interview below:

Tawanchai says dominant stoppage of Superbon reminded him of his greatness

Tawanchai knew his second victory over fellow Thai superstar Superbon was one of the most crucial wins he had in his career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai said that beating Superbon reminded him of why he's considered one of the greatest fighters of this generation.

"How important was it to knock out Superbon? I was just happy. It ignited my fire again. At first, I was burned out. Now I'm on fire again."

