“It’s very difficult to say” - Tawanchai says scoring highlight reel finish against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 easier said than done

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is a certified knockout artist but the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion isn't one to just recklessly hunt for that highlight reel finish.

Ad

The Thai megastar will square off against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tawanchai said he would have a hard time if he actively tried to knock Noiri out in their Japan clash.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai pointed out that knocking Noiri out would depend on how he could predict the Japanese standout's movements.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He said:

"I think it’s very difficult to say whether I will knock out Noiri or not. Of course, everyone wants to get a KO, but it’s very difficult to say because it’s all about the timing."

Tawanchai is one of the most feared strikers on the planet and holds an impressive 10-1 record in ONE Championship, with six victories coming via knockout.

Ad

The reigning featherweight Muay Thai king first got into the public zeitgeist when he one-shot KO'd Irish slugger Sean Clancy in his ONE Championship debut in May 2021.

That debut performance ultimately became a precursor for Tawanchai's impending greatness on the global stage.

Tawanchai added five more vicious knockouts to his resume at the expense of Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

The 25-year-old now looks to further his growing legacy when he shoots for another piece of ONE Championship gold in Japan.

Ad

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Tawanchai's entire interview below:

Ad

Masaaki Noiri says Tawanchai PK Saenchai is as close to perfection as possible

Masaaki Noiri knows his looming matchup against Tawanchai PK Saenchai could be the toughest of his career so far.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion said Tawanchai is as close as possible to a perfect striker. Noiri said:

"What kind of fighter is Tawanchai? I think he's pretty close to being a perfect fighter. He can punch, he can kick, and under Muay Thai rules, he can use elbows, clinch, and fight in all ranges. He can do it all. I see him as a well-rounded, almost perfect fighter."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.