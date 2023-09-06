"I lost that fight on purpose" - Sean O'Malley makes controversial statement in asking for Marlon 'Chito' Vera rematch, fans react

Sean O'Malley has shared that he wants a rematch with Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 296 in December for his first title defense. The No.6-ranked bantamweight was able to hand 'Sugar' the only loss of his mixed martial arts career when he defeated him via first-round TKO at UFC 252.

While the bantamweight champion had previously refused to acknowledge the loss, he recently claimed that he purposely lost the bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, O'Malley was asked if Vera as his next opponent is a done deal, responding:

"If I got to pick, if I was running the show, I would say yes simple because 'Chito' is the biggest fight next. Not because of his beautiful performance over Pedro [Munhoz]. That was not the case. If I fight 'Chito' next it's because that's what I want and that's the biggest fight. I'm in the fight business and I want big fights."

When asked if the bout was personal, 'Sugar' stated:

"Not at all. I never lost sleep over this fight. I've actually been playing chess for a long time. I lost that fight on purpose just so that I could go out there and knock out Aljo and have that be my biggest fight. Rematch."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Marlon 'Chito' Vera below:

Fans reacted to O'Malley's comments by criticizing the bantamweight champion. @HotTakeHerb stated:

"Last week he’s 18-0 and this week he lost a fight on purpose… ok got it lol"

@A7exG pointed out:

"Same person who always be pullin up the "zero" sign when Bruce Buffer says his record"

@AzulCrema1994 added:

"This dude need to learn how to accept defeat"

@GunsNhosers labeled O'Malley as a 'tool', stating:

"lmfao as if he purposely lost. He would never take his first loss willingly. what a tool"

@jojohurricanes claimed the bantamweight champion is avoiding Merab Dvalishvili:

"This guy is so scared of Merab is funny at this point."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Sean O'Malley labels loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera as controversial

Since claiming the bantamweight title, Sean O'Malley has been clear on his intentions of defending his belt against Marlon 'Chito' Vera. During a recent appearance on UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping's podcast, Believe You Me, 'Sugar' stated:

"The only reason the 'Chito' fight is such a big deal is just because of that controversial fight. That's why that fight is big. Chael [Sonnen] did a poll yesterday. It was 50,000 people and 52 percent or whatever it was wanted 'Chito'. It's like, we have got to give the people what they want."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on facing Marlon 'Chito' Vera below (starting at the 1:01:54 mark):

While Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling may be more deserving based off of merit, O'Malley appears intent on facing Vera. Despite fans accusing him of looking for an easy bout, 'Sugar' claims that he is looking to make a big fight and avenge the only loss on his record.