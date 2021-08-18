"I lost a lot of respect for the man" - Kevin Lee slams Mike Perry for allegedly ducking a fight against the 'The Motown Phenom'

UFC fighter Kevin Lee has come out and put Mike Perry on blast for allegedly turning down a fight against 'The Motown Phenom'.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Lee shared that he lost respect for 'Platinum' when he didn't take up a fight with the Michigan native.

"Mike Perry would have been a good one. That would have been a good name. Honestly, he would have been a softball and I was kind of looking for a softball. I ain't had one yet in my career and Perry would have been that but he didn't wanna give it to me. So, you know, I lost a lot of respect for the man after that. I asked for that fight in May, he said give him a little bit more time. So I moved on and wanted to fight Sean Brady in July. He said he needed a few more weeks...in July but August 28 rolls around and he still ain't said thing," Kevin Lee said in the interview.

Kevin Lee also explained why a fight with Belal Muhammad didn't work out.

"I'll give it to Belal [Muhammad]. He actually said that he would take the fight but he wanted it in September. So , you know, I understand how those things work... For somebody to get ready for a fight against me, they wanna make sure they got a full training camp. So, I understood that part and you know, respect to him for actually offering, at least, to take the fight."

Check out Kevin Lee's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Kevin Lee will take on Daniel Rodriguez on August 28

After staying out of action for more than a year, Kevin Lee will make his return to the octagon on August 28.

'The Motown Phenom' will face off against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35. The fight will take place in the welterweight division.

Lee was last seen in action in March 2020 when he took on current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 170. The 28-year-old ended up losing the fight via submission in the third round.

