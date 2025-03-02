"I lost track” - Gervonta Davis reflects on majority draw result against Lamont Roach Jr.; eager for rematch with ‘The Reaper’

Gervonta Davis did not deliver on his prediction of a knockout finish against Lamont Roach Jr. as the pair clashed in the ring for the WBA lightweight title on March 1. In fact, 'Tank' suffered the first draw of his career, an unexpected result.

Their clash went all twelve rounds, with Roach Jr. outlanding his opponent in total punches thrown. Having come up a weight division, 'The Reaper' proved to the boxing world that he will be a force to be reckoned with at lightweight.

'Tank' appeared infront of the media following the event, where he reflected on the result of the fight, saying:

"Nobody likes a draw from a guy that gets knockouts. But it's cool. I feel like if we fight again I could do more. I should of done more. I lost track of the rounds. That's why we need [ring girls]... I didn't know what round it was, facts."

Check out Gervonta Davis reflect on his draw against Lamont Roach Jr. below (1:15):

Davis and his opponent agreed to a bet of $250,000 during their final face-off ahead of fight night. 'Tank' backed himself to stop Roach Jr., who had full belief in his own ability to defeat Davis. Following the result, 'The Reaper' saw himself earn an extra quarter of a million dollars on top of his fight purse.

Terence Crawford irked as Lamont Roach Jr. "robbed" against Gervonta Davis

Terence Crawford recently shared his thoughts on the controversial result of Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr., who clashed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The bout was competitive throughout, but Round 9 saw Davis take a knee for the first time in his career. However, the referee did not rule it as a knockdown, and the fight continued shortly after.

Had the referee ruled it as a knockdown, the judges would have scored the ninth-round as a 10-8 round for 'The Reaper', which would have seen the scorecards announce him as the new champion.

Crawford, one of the the greatest boxers of this generation, took to X and shared his thoughts. He wrote:

"Roach won and that should have been called a knock down. Let's see what happens."

Once the result was read, he posted:

"They robbed that boy and it's crazy."

He added:

"I never seen someone take a knee and they don't count it as a knock down. Must of forgot the rules for tonight."

Check out Terence Crawford react to Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. result below:

Screenshot of Crawford's reaction to Davis vs. Roach Jr.

