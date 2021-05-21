"I had a lot of hard truths I had to look at" - Diego Sanchez releases statement after Joshua Fabia dismissal

Diego Sanchez has released a statement following his dismissal of Joshua Fabia. Sanchez seemingly refrained from addressing Fabia’s departure directly, and he instead spoke about “a lot of hard truths” he’s had to look at.

MMA legend Diego Sanchez has ended his professional relationship with Joshua Fabia. Sanchez’s attorney, Charles Lakins, confirmed the same on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Many in the MMA community have responded positively and with congratulatory messages to Diego Sanchez in light of Sanchez ending his business ties with Joshua Fabia. However, apart from certain details revealed by Sanchez and his attorney Charles Lakins about the end of Sanchez’s ties with Fabia, the veteran fighter himself hasn’t publicly addressed the split.

However, Diego Sanchez noted that he needs some time to collect his thoughts and will release an official statement next week.

On that note, Diego Sanchez now seems to have subtly touched upon the end of his relationship with Joshua Fabia. Sanchez put forth a statement on his OnlyFans account. A screenshot of the statement has now been posted by Reddit user u/JasAFC on the r/MMA forum on Reddit. Diego Sanchez’s statement read as follows –

“Sometimes you have to look hard in the mirror to see yourself clearly. I had a lot of hard truths I have had to look at.”

As evident from Diego Sanchez’s statement as mentioned earlier, the former UFC star is yet to address his separation from Joshua Fabia directly. Since early 2019, Fabia had gradually assumed a significant role in Diego Sanchez’s professional life – as a manager, coach, and self-proclaimed healer.

Furthermore, over the past several months, Diego Sanchez consistently asserted that Joshua Fabia had been of immense help to him. Considering that, Sanchez’s sudden split from Fabia has set the MMA community abuzz as to the reason behind this latest development.

Diego Sanchez’s now-former coach Joshua Fabia was condemned by many in the MMA world for his coaching methods

Conor McGregor (left) strongly criticized Joshua Fabia's upside-down training routine with Diego Sanchez (right)

Be it chasing his students around with a knife or engaging in his high-risk upside-down training routine, Joshua Fabia’s coaching style and methods drew the ire of many in the MMA world.

Besides, the belief is that Fabia’s clashes with the UFC brass – culminating in Diego Sanchez not confirming his health status with the UFC – led to Sanchez being released from the organization.

Fans can expect additional details on Joshua Fabia’s departure and Diego Sanchez’s MMA future to unravel in the days to come.