“I have a lot more opportunities to hit” - Stamp Fairtex explains why her striking works better in MMA than Muay Thai

Making her ONE Championship debut as a kickboxer and a Muay Thai practitioner, Stamp Fairtex immediately established herself as one of the best strikers in the world, immediately capturing the atomweight world titles in both sports.

Since then, Stamp has continued to make a name for herself in mixed martial arts, becoming just the second woman in ONE history to hold the ONE atomweight MMA world championship and etching her name in the history books as the first-ever three-sport titleholder.

During a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson's Mightycast podcast, Stamp revealed why she prefers MMA over other sports, and it all comes down to one simple thing. The Thai striker shared:

"I feel like everyone wants to take me down, which gives me some space to use my elbows or knees in the fight. I have a lot more opportunities to hit them than Muay Thai. In Muay Thai, you have to [go in and out] and find your opportunity to hit them."

Stamp Fairtex relinquishes her atomweight MMA world title due to injury

While being a world champion has always been the focus of Stamp's career, no matter the sport, right now, the Thai sensation is just focused on healing up and getting back inside the Circle as soon as possible.

Last year, Stamp suffered a torn meniscus while preparing for an atomweight MMA title clash with former teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167. Zamboanga went on to capture the interim atomweight MMA world title against Aloyna Rassohyna while Stamp underwent surgery to repair her knee.

The hope was that Stamp would be cleared to compete against Zamboanga this summer in a title unification clash.

Sadly, that is no longer the case. Due to a setback with her recovery, Stamp opted to relinquish her atomweight crown, resulting in Zamboanga's promotion to undisputed champion.

It's an unfortunate turn of events, but fans remain hopeful that we'll see the lovable 27-year-old Thai star make her triumphant return in late 2025 or early 2026.

