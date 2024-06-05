“I have a lot of respect for her” - Denice Zamboanga looking forward to fighting former training partner Noelle Grandjean

Second-ranked ONE Championship atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines missed out yet again on a world title opportunity against 'bestie' and former training partner Stamp Fairtex. But, the 27-year-old star is getting ready to face off with another former training partner and acquaintance instead.

Zamboanga is set to face French-Thai fighter 'Lil' Monkey' Noelle Grandjean, who steps in for the injured Stamp at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zamboanga says she maintains a lot of respect for Grandjean ahead of their matchup.

Trending

'The Menace' said:

“Training with Noelle at Fairtex was a great experience. We were more like professional training partners back then. We talked, but we weren’t as close as I am with Stamp. Despite that, I have a lot of respect for her. It’s a different challenge, but I’m confident in my training and my ability to adapt.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.

Denice Zamboanga views Noelle Grandjean fight as just another blip on the road to title: "Every fight is a step towards my ultimate goal"

Whether it's fighting Stamp Fairtex or in this case Noelle Grandjean, 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga just wants to prove that she belongs among the elite in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 27-year-old is willing to take on anyone to show that she truly deserves a crack at atomweight gold.

'The Menace' told ONE Championship:

"Every fight is a step towards my ultimate goal, and I’m determined to show that I deserve to be in contention for the belt."