“This is where the universe wants me to go” - Noelle Grandjean relishes chance to face second-ranked atomweight Denice Zamboanga

ONE Championship atomweight MMA rising star 'Lil' Monkey' Noelle Grandjean of Thailand and France believes it's her destiny to step inside the Circle with fiery Filipina star Denice Zamboanga this weekend.

It's an opportunity for Grandjean to break into the top five rankings, and she just can't pass it up.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grandjean talked about fighting Zamboanga, and why she believes the universe is trying to tell her something.

'Lil' Monkey' said:

"This opportunity also came at a moment when I was having doubts about my career, and this was when I got the call. I was thinking this is where the universe wants me to go, and there’s no time for doubts and questioning. I think it’s going to be a fun fight."

Thai-French firecracker 'Lil' Monkey' Noelle Grandjean is set to lock horns with 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Denice Zamboanga says finishing Noelle Grandjean is top priority: "They want to prove that I am the top title contender"

As for 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga, she and her coaches at T-Rex MMA in Quezon City believe it's simply not enough to beat Noelle Grandjean this weekend. Zamboanga must finish her opponent.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Zamboanga said:

“My team is planning for me to finish the fight and not win by decision, they want to prove that I am the top title contender.”