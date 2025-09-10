“I have a lot of respect for him” - Shadow Singha Mawynn sends message to Tawanchai ahead of potential clash

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender, Shadow Singha Mawynn, of Thailand, is coming off the biggest victory of his young career with a second-round stoppage over Malian-French star Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend.The win over the No.2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender really solidifies Shadow’s case for being next in line to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his gold.Addressing the media in the post-fight interviews backstage, Shadow had a message for Tawanchai. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe said:“Well, not much. I just want Tawanchai to know that I have a lot of respect for him. I think he’s a very good fighter. I have always watched him on TV and have always been a fan. But if one day, like if this is inevitable and I have to face you, then I will be ready. And I will always want to fight someone who’s the best of the best, so I think we have to face each other.”The potential showdown between Shadow and Tawanchai will be an absolute banger of a fight, and one that fans would certainly want to see.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, September 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.What’s next for Shadow Singha Mawynn?If a Tawanchai PK Saenchai showdown isn’t in the cards at the moment, Shadow Singha Mawynn has options.First, he will surely have taken over Bampara Kouyate’s no.2 ranking in the stacked featherweight Muay Thai division. But also, a rematch with the Malian-Frenchman is certainly not out of the question.No matter where Shadow ends up, fans will for sure be watching.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Shadow Singha Mawynn’s next fight.