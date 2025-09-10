  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I have a lot of respect for him” - Shadow Singha Mawynn sends message to Tawanchai ahead of potential clash

“I have a lot of respect for him” - Shadow Singha Mawynn sends message to Tawanchai ahead of potential clash

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:50 GMT
Shadow Singha Mawynn - Photo by ONE Championship
Shadow Singha Mawynn - Photo by ONE Championship

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender, Shadow Singha Mawynn, of Thailand, is coming off the biggest victory of his young career with a second-round stoppage over Malian-French star Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend.

Ad

The win over the No.2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender really solidifies Shadow’s case for being next in line to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his gold.

Addressing the media in the post-fight interviews backstage, Shadow had a message for Tawanchai.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

“Well, not much. I just want Tawanchai to know that I have a lot of respect for him. I think he’s a very good fighter. I have always watched him on TV and have always been a fan. But if one day, like if this is inevitable and I have to face you, then I will be ready. And I will always want to fight someone who’s the best of the best, so I think we have to face each other.”
Ad

The potential showdown between Shadow and Tawanchai will be an absolute banger of a fight, and one that fans would certainly want to see.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, September 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Shadow Singha Mawynn?

Ad

If a Tawanchai PK Saenchai showdown isn’t in the cards at the moment, Shadow Singha Mawynn has options.

First, he will surely have taken over Bampara Kouyate’s no.2 ranking in the stacked featherweight Muay Thai division. But also, a rematch with the Malian-Frenchman is certainly not out of the question.

No matter where Shadow ends up, fans will for sure be watching.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Shadow Singha Mawynn’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications