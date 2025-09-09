  • home icon
  Shadow says constant pressure forced Bampara Kouyate to be overly defensive: "I think that worked"

Shadow says constant pressure forced Bampara Kouyate to be overly defensive: “I think that worked”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 09, 2025 16:53 GMT
Shadow (R) vs Bampara Kouyate | Image credit: ONE Championship
Shadow (R) vs Bampara Kouyate | Image credit: ONE Championship

Thailand’s Shadow Singha Mawynn had the perfect game plan to stifle the crippling offense of Bampara Kouyate in their co-main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video last September 5.

His brilliant tactic worked wonders, as the former Rajadamnern Stadium world champion scored a spectacular second-round TKO at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shadow's relentless forward pressure disrupted Kouyate's rhythm from the start, forcing the rangy Malian-Frenchman into a defensive shell.

By doing so, he could neutralize his opponent’s height and reach advantages and forced Kouyate to be content with counterstriking.

The No. 3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender said in his ONE Fight Night 35 post-event interview:

"So I came with the game plan to just walk forward and just to keep pushing pressure on Bampara, and yeah, I think that worked.”
After weakening ‘Bambi’s offense, Shadow unsheathed his own weapons.

The 25-year-old landed a devastating spinning back-fist that crashed into Kouyate's temple, which took away Kouyate’s equilibrium.

Shadow deservingly pocketed a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for that highlight reel finish.

Shadow breaks down highlight reel spinning backfist finish

ONE Fight Night 35 was filled with exhilarating finishes from top to bottom, but no doubt it was Shadow's spectacular kill-shot that stood out the most.

Using the momentum of his own missed strike, the 25-year-old caught Kouyate off guard with a devilish spinning back-fist that earned him the bonus incentive.

The Thai fan-favorite told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview:

"In that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed."
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
