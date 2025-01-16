“I love both of my brothers” - Rodtang admits he’s unable to pick a side in upcoming Tawanchai vs. Superbon II mega clash 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will keep a close eye on the upcoming champion versus champion clash between his compatriots Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon at ONE 170.

However, 'The Iron Man' admits feeling torn when it comes to choosing a side given his affinity for both world-class strikers.

Following an epic duel for the ages in the first meeting in 2023, Tawanchai will once again put his featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line on Jan. 24 against the reigning featherweight kickboxing king in the promotion's return to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang opted to remain neutral when asked about his opinion on arguably one of the most sought-after rematches in the history of 'The Art of Eight Limbs':

"Well, I’m fifty-fifty for each of them. I support Thai boxers. No matter what, do your best. Superbon is my big bro, and Tawanchai is a little bro. I support both of them. I love both of my brothers."

While Rodtang is arguably the most popular Muay Thai athlete of this generation, Tawanchai and Superbon are considered two of the most technically gifted strikers on the planet.

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang vs. Takeru clash is finally happening in 2025

As for Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he's also deep in preparation for his massive bout on March 23, when he enters enemy territory at Saitama Arena in Japan.

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion's dream showdown with Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa is finally turning into reality in the main event of the blockbuster ONE 172.

Apart from taking on 'The Natural Born Crusher' in his home country, the Muay Thai wrecking machine will also compete in Takeru's wheelhouse under kickboxing rules.

Follow this link for tickets to ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

