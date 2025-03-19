  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I love choking people out” - Adriano Moraes says he’d go for his signature guillotine every chance he gets

“I love choking people out” - Adriano Moraes says he’d go for his signature guillotine every chance he gets

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 19, 2025 13:59 GMT
Adriano Moraes (R) locking his signature guilottine choke | Photo by ONE Championship
Adriano Moraes (R) locking his signature guilottine choke | Photo by ONE Championship

No neck is safe around Adriano Moraes. The Brazilian veteran is indeed one of the best submissions specialists in mixed martial arts history, with an array of chokeholds and joint locks at his disposal.

Ad

However, it's no secret that 'Mikinho's signature finisher is his textbook guillotine choke, which powered him to multiple reigns as ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Moraes shared his love for arguably one of the most effective blood chokes in combat sports:

"The guillotine choke is one of the weapons that I have in my Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills, you know. I love choking people out. I have been training a lot since the beginning of my jiu-jitsu career. So the guillotine choke is something that has helped me achieve a lot of titles in ONE Championship."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

It's never wise to leave your neck open against a proven killer like Adriano Moraes.

On top of his pristine BJJ technique, the 36-year-old veteran possesses a boa constrictor-like grip to go along with crushing torque to fully subdue his foes' neck.

For instance, the former 135-pound MMA world champion had a rough start against Danny Kingad at ONE 169 last year. Moraes, though, quickly turned the tables when he locked a guillotine choke to force 'The King' to yield.

Ad

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Adriano Moraes ready to humble Yuya Wakamatsu for a second time

It is worth noting that Adriano Moraes also once submitted Yuya Wakamatsu with his patented move at ONE X back in 2022.

This coming Sunday, March 23, these two familiar foes will run it back for the vacant flyweight MMA throne at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena.

In an earlier interview with ONE, 'Mikinho' said he'd gladly submit 'Little Piranha' again once he sees an opening:

Ad
"He always says he's going to knock me out. In our first fight, he talked a lot, but I ended up beating him. After that, he kept to himself. But I think he learned that lesson the hard way."

Don't miss ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang by purchasing the global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी