  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I love fighting next to the best fighter” - Johan Estupinan grateful for chance to star alongside twin brother Jordan at ONE 170

“I love fighting next to the best fighter” - Johan Estupinan grateful for chance to star alongside twin brother Jordan at ONE 170

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 05, 2025 03:32 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Johan Estupinan was thrilled about the opportunity to compete alongside his brother at ONE 170.

Estupinan delivered another dominant showing inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, securing a big win over teen phenom Johan Ghazali and moving his record to an undeniably impressive 27-0.

also-read-trending Trending

Earlier in the evening, Johan's twin brother, Jordan Estupinan, made a statement in his ONE Championship debut, landing a unanimous decision victory over Freddie Haggerty — the brother of reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with LeapFrog Fight TV following their impressive performances in Thailand, Johan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete alongside his twin brother:

"I’m very, very happy to be here with my brother, sharing this moment. I’m very grateful to ONE for giving us this opportunity. We’ve been working really hard to be where we are now. All I can say is that we’re really happy and satisfied. I love fighting next to the best fighter I have ever seen - my brother. I also want to thank my coaches."
youtube-cover

Jordan and Johan Estupinan are ready to take on anyone and everyone

As for what comes next for Johan Estupinan and his unbeaten brother, that remains to be seen. But the two Colombian superstars are more than willing to take on any man the promotion puts in front of them:

"We don’t want to say any names, whatever the company says, that’s what we’re going to do. We just train to fight, and that’s our job. Whatever the company wants to do with us, we’ll do it. We’ll fight anyone."

With both Jordan and Johan Estupinan on the rise, who would you like to see them square off with next on martial arts' biggest global stage?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी