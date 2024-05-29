"I love this friendship" - Fans gush over the pure and wholesome friendship between world champs Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang

Fans can't get enough of the wholesome friendship between ONE world champions Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Musumeci, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, and Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, have reached the top of their respective sports and become fan favorites through hard work and a kill-or-be-killed mindset. Outside the ring, the two superstars showcase their humble personalities, which has been the foundation of a friendship many fans greatly appreciate.

Earlier this week, ONE posted a video on Instagram of Mikey Musumeci discussing his friendship with Rodtang, including a story about them eating at Denny's after their wins at ONE Fight Night 10. Fans took to the comment section and shared positive reactions, including the following:

"mikey and rodtang are so cool"

"I love this friendship."

"Two of the most unassuming yet deadly dudes on the planet"

"Two of my favorite people in the world nothing but greatness in and out of the ring for these guys"

What's next for Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang under the ONE Championship banner?

Mikey Musumeci is currently scheduled for two submission grappling matches. Firstly, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will face Gabriel Sousa in a non-title bantamweight bout on June 7 at ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

Musumeci has added motivation to defeat Sousa, as the latter emerged victorious in their last meeting with a different promotion. The Brazilian now looks to make a statement in his ONE debut by taking out 'Darth Rigatoni.'

Secondly, Musumeci has an opportunity to become a two-division world champion. To do so, the American superstar must take out fellow world-class grappler Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. The highly-anticipated grappling showdown is scheduled to take place on September 6 at ONE 168.

As for Rodtang, he will return on June 7 for a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167. 'The Iron Man' is scheduled to face flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric a stylistic masterpiece that could steal the show.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring Rodtang and Musumeci can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.