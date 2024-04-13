"I love it, I love learning" - British legend Liam Harrison details the reason why he hasn't fallen out of love with Muay Thai

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison detailed the reason why he hasn't fallen out of love with the sport of Muay Thai after so many years.

Sometimes in life, when you do something for so long, you tend to lose the drive or motivation you once had to keep going. The same can said about your career as an athlete. Experiencing burnout is a real thing and can happen throughout the course of a career.

The way to rekindle that motivation is to ask yourself, why you think that what you're doing is important. For Liam Harrison, it continues to be the learning process and the holistic experience that comes with it.

Before the 'Hitman' makes his long-awaited return against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7, watch him explain the reason why he hasn't fallen out of love with Muay Thai.

"I'm obsessed with Thai boxing and I always have been. I love training hard. Even when I'm tired, I'll never come down to the gym and toss off a session and think 'Oh, I'll just go through the motions this session.' That's just not what I do. I love it. I love learning, I still learn every day from Thai boxing."

ONE 167 will air live and for free on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"Fighting is a lonely sport" - Liam Harrison admits that sacrifices are made to become the best in the world

Besides having a profound love for Muay Thai, Liam Harrison admits that sometimes the life of a fighter can get lonely.

The Englishman has been competing in Muay Thai for more than 20 years, so he knows a thing or two about sacrifice and the challenges a fighter faces every day when they're in training to become a top fighter.

At the end of the day, it's not all about the fame and glory. It's about not giving up on your passion no matter the hardship.

Speaking on Mindful News UK, Harrison gives his listeners a glimpse into his journey as a fighter below:

"Fighting is a lonely sport and you have to, sort of, come to terms with that. I'ts lonely. And you have to be, as a top fighter, you have to be selfish. And a lot of times, you have to put yourself first."

Poll : Will Liam Harrison make a breakthrough this year following his unprecedented injury? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion