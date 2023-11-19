“You need to learn to live with losing” – Liam Harrison’s critical advice to young Muay Thai fighters

Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison offered some valuable advice to prospects coming up in the sport: learn to lose.

As a three-time world champion in “the art of eight limbs” and 90 career victories to his name, Liam Harrison is one of the most successful UK-based Muay Thai fighters of all time. He certainly knows what it takes to bounce back from a big loss.

Harrison will look to do exactly that when he makes his highly anticipated return on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

‘Hitman’ will compete for the first time since suffering a devastating injury during his ONE world title fight with Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Appearing on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Harrison shared some words of advice to young Muay Thai practitioners entering the sport as his long-awaited comeback quickly approaches. He said:

“You need to learn to live with losing in Muay Thai because it's not like boxing where you get all these boxers, we might get to 30 and all, and yeah, because there's too many ways to lose in Thai boxing – knees, elbows, clinch work."

Welcoming Liam Harrison back to ONE Championship will be former bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker. ‘Hands of Stone’ will be making his Muay Thai debut with the hopes of utilizing his iconic power in a sport where striking is the only way you win.

Lineker is coming off back-to-back wins against top-five contenders Kim Jae Woong and Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman in his last two outings.

How do you see things playing out between Liam Harrison and John Lineker when the two striking sensations meet in a Muay Thai showdown?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.