"I love Joe Rogan" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera hails JRE host as "the f***ing man" 

Responding to Twitter user @nunezl6's question on what he thought about The Joe Rogan Experiecene (JRE) podcast host Joe Rogan, UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera proclaimed that the UFC commentator was the f**king man:

"He’s the f**king man. I love Joe Rogan"

This is not the first time 'Chito' Vera has heaped praise on the color commentator. During his post-fight interview at UFC 252 the Ecuadorian mixed martial artist told the media that he had learned a great deal from watching JRE episodes.

The 29-year-old said that listening to Rogan talk about hard work, motivation and inspiration really pumped him up:

"I think Joe Rogan pumped me up pretty good. The way he talks about inspiration, motivation, hard work and stuff like that, that's something that I really admire from him. He seems to be like a solid guy. And when he talks about things like that, you know, he is a pretty good motivator, the way he says conquer your inner b**ch, push yourself."

Marlon Vera stated that when Rogan discussed the immigrant mentality on JRE, it really resonated with him as it was very similar to his own life story:

"I remember a long time ago they talk about immigrant mentality and I captured that pretty good because that me right there... coming from a small town in Equador, moving to California, my whole family...and keep going forward and trying to achieve my dreams."

The Ecuadorian has also been a guest on one of the MMA show editions of JRE.

Marlon Vera tells Joe Rogan that MMA is not a sport but pure fighting

In his appearance on JRE, UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera said that MMA athletes have to improve themselves even outside of fight camps. The 29-year-old opined that MMA was not a sport but pure fighting:

"You have to stay ahead, you have to work the whole time. Most people only pushes when they have a contract, when they hear hey you might be fighting this guy. This is not a sport... I don't think this is sports, this is fighting. It's fighting, so you better be trained the whole time and just ready to go."

Rogan agreed with 'Chito' by saying that when fighters are not in camps, they still have to improve. Vera responded to the UFC commentator stating that he is always in training and doesn't miss training even a single day of the week.

