"I love Jorge" - Tai Tuivasa can't stop smiling in fanboy moment with Jorge Masvidal moving him with pep talk and memories

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa was recently surprised by Nina Marie Daniele with a video of his friend and former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal.

Tuivasa was being interviewed by Daniele when she pulled out the video of the former BMF champion. Masvidal made a callback to being at the fighter's debut fight in the UFC against Rashad Coulter at UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura.

'Bam Bam' won the fight with an incredible flying knee with just half a minute left to go in the first round. He won the Performance of the Night bonus and became the first indigenous Australian to win in the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal motivated his friend and said:

“Yo, to my favourite usu from Westside City! What’s up baby boy? How you doing brother, long time no see. Just remember I been watching you since your first fight in the UFC when you knocked that motherf****r out with a flying knee. I was there live. Motherf****r it’s time for you to do it again. Go out there and put it all on the line, all that swag, put all that f****n’ toughness that you have on the line. "

"You one of the best athletes at heavyweight. Get it right my brother. Let’s go. Get another f****n’ victory. Kill these motherf*****s man. Always with you, brother. God bless, huh. Tell everybody I said what’s up over there.”

Tai Tuivasa was all smiles throughout the wholesome video and appreciated the warm message from 'Gamebred'.

“My man just woke up. I love Jorge, yeah. [It’s cool, right?] Very cool. Thank you.”

Check out the entire segment on Nina Marie Daniele's YouTube channel [4:45]:

Tai Tuivasa has been a fan of Jorge Masvidal since his street fighting days

Tai Tuivasa and Jorge Masvidal have a mutual admiration for each other.

In a UFC 272 preview show on FOX Sports Australia, Tuivasa expressed his love for 'Gamebred' and spoke about following him since his street fighting days. He also made a special mention of Masvidal's resilience.

"I've been a fan of Jorge since his street fighting days. So, that's how I knew him. Well, I didn't know him but he was the first person I asked for a photo. I've always loved him. He's always had heart."

Tuivasa is currently staring down the barrel of three straight losses for the second time in his professional career, and he has been finished in each one of them.

