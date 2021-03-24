"I love kids" - Francis Ngannou shares an adorable moment with a fan ahead of UFC 260

Francis Ngannou will make his second bid for the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 260. Ngannou will trade blows with the champion, Stipe Miocic, who handed him his first defeat at UFC 220.

In the lead up to the eagerly anticipated rematch, UFC Europe has uploaded endearing footage of Francis Ngannou on their official Twitter account. The footage in question is from the second episode of UFC 260 Embedded: Vlog Series.

In the adorable video, Ngannou can be seen playing football with a young kid. Ngannou even asks for the little guy's permission before playing with his ball. Francis Ngannou also revealed that he has loved kids since he himself was one. The knockout artist also disclosed his plans to work on something to do with kids after he retires from MMA.

Although Francis Ngannou might have put on a lackluster performance in his last outing against Miocic, 'The Predator' has evolved as fighter since then. Ngannou is currently riding a four-fight win streak. All of his victories have coming via knockout in the first round.

Francis Ngannou wants the UFC to go to Africa

Ahead of his UFC 260 title bout, Francis Ngannou weighed in on a potential UFC Africa card in the future. In a recent interview with DAZN News, Ngannou emphasized on importance of getting the UFC to Africa as it is a hot bed of MMA talent. Talking about headlining a potential UFC Africa card, Francis Ngannou told DAZN News:

"That would mean a lot. I think that would mean hope for the next generation just to see the UFC in Africa. Not only for Cameroonians but for the whole Africans, to have the UFC in Africa would mean putting them on the map and getting a consideration for them, giving them hope and chance."

Pinpointing a pilot program for UFC to get its footing in Africa, Ngannou further said:

"For now, my biggest sight right now is to make the UFC at least bring to Africa, maybe not the Dana White’s Contender Series yet, but at least like Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight. That can be a motivation for Africans to at least know that they can be seen at some point and be noticed and to keep working hard.”