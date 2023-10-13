Conor McGregor frequently captures the attention of the MMA world, but more often than not, it's due to him lashing out at someone or taking aim at a fellow fighter on X (formerly Twitter). This time, however, he is at the center of a rare positive moment as he shared an affectionate post dedicated to his fiancée.

Dee Devlin, to whom Conor McGregor is engaged, is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child, as they already have two sons and one daughter. The Irishman took to Instagram to express his love and adoration for his fiancée, as he posted a picture of a heavily pregnant Dee Devlin lounging on a yacht.

He captioned the post with a simple but heartfelt message:

"I love you Ma and all our babies"

It isn't the first time that Conor McGregor has shown his affection to Dee Devilin on social media with a post. While his personal life seems to be filled with roses, he also has a cause to celebrate his professional life now that the UFC and USADA have parted ways.

Given the frustrations he previously expressed with USADA's refusal to afford him an exemption to their standard six-month testing period for every fighter reentering their anti-doping program, he is likely pleased to learn that USADA's involvement with the UFC will end come January.

However, if rumors are to be believed, the Irishman already knew of the organization's fate, with many in the MMA community claiming he had a hand in USADA's downfall.

Conor McGregor has reentered the USADA anti-doping pool

Fans and fighters alike have taken notice of the bizarre timing of Conor McGregor's reentry into the USADA drug-testing program. Days after the Irishman submitted the necessary documentation to the organization to be made eligible to fight, the UFC announced its decision to sever all ties with them.

This raised several eyebrows, as McGregor will spend no substantial amount of time in USADA's anti-doping pool, nor will it matter given that the organization will no longer be on the UFC's payroll come January. Regardless, fans can look forward to the Irishman's return bout, which is rumored to be at UFC 300.