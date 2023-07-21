"She deserves the moon" - Conor McGregor gifts Dee Devlin lavish new car with symbolic number plate, wins approval of fans

Conor McGregor has had what is arguably the most well-known rags-to-riches story in MMA history. The Irishman emerged from blue-collar obscurity as a plumber to become the most successful pay-per-view draw the UFC has ever seen. In doing so, he made history.

Not only did he become the first-ever two-division champion in the UFC, but he also became one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world. The level of wealth he gained has allowed him to make countless luxury purchases, including a brand new Range Rover for his fiancé Dee Devlin, to whom he gifted the SUV.

Conor McGregor took to Instagram, where he posted a clip and pictures of him gifting Devlin with the Range Rover in question. McGregor, who is behind the camera, can be heard laughing and marveling at the space all of their children will have sitting in such a spacious SUV.

As always, his post drew countless comments from his followers. Many of the comments were positive, with one fan talking about how much Dee Devlin deserves, writing:

"She deserves the moon. When's the wdding?"

Another comment simply pointed out how wealthy 'The Notorious' has become:

"You are crazy and Rich"

Another follower described McGregor as blessed, writing:

"THE MAC IS BLESSED"

One fan focused on the beauty of the Range Rover, claiming that a quality car will always be appreciated, no matter how wealthy the buyer is:

"don't matter how much money and materialistic things a man has, we will always embrace and appreciate a beautiful car/truck/suv."

A collage of fan comments can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What did Conor McGregor once say to Alexander Volkanovski?

Last year, Islam Makhachev dethroned Charles Oliveira in dominant fashion at UFC 280 to capture the UFC lightweight title. In his post-fight interview, he and Khabib Nurmagomedov summoned Alexander Volkanovski into the cage to challenge him to a fight with the lightweight title and P4P #1 status on the line.

This drew a reaction from Conor McGregor on Twitter, who first labeled both Volkanovski and Makhachev as the holders of his two old belts, featherweight and lightweight, before scoffing at their ability to draw decent PPV numbers. This led to a cheeky response from Volkanovski.

The Australian quoted McGregor's old proverb, 'Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners" and captioned it by describing it as the sayings of a former wise man.